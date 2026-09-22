4% interest rate floor for CPF Special, MediSave, Retirement accounts extended till end-2027

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The extended rate floor will help give certainty on CPF returns amidst the uncertain economic and interest rate environment.

SINGAPORE – Central Provident Fund (CPF) members will earn a minimum of 4 per cent on their Special, MediSave and Retirement Accounts (SMRA) till the end of 2027 , with interest rates remaining unchanged for the upcoming quarter.

The extension of the SMRA rate floor will continue to help members grow their retirement savings and provide them with certainty on their CPF returns amid the uncertain economic and interest rate environment, the CPF Board (CPFB) and the Housing Board said in a joint statement on Sept 22.

The SMRA interest rate will remain unchanged at the floor rate of 4 per cent from Oct 1 to Dec 31, as the SMRA pegged rate remains below the floor rate of 4 per cent.

This is pegged to the 12-month average yield of 10-year Singapore Government Securities, plus 1 per cent. According to the CPFB website, the average yield from August 2025 to July 2026 was 3.06 per cent .

The Ordinary Account interest rate will remain at 2.5 per cent from Oct 1 to Dec 31, as the OA pegged rate remains below the floor rate of 2.5 per cent.

This is pegged to t he three-month average of the major local banks’ interest rates , which was 0.32 per cent from May to July, according to the CPFB website.

The concessionary rate for HDB housing loans, which is pegged at 0.1 per cent above the OA interest rate, will stay at 2.6 per cent.

Members will also continue to earn extra interest on their CPF savings.

Those aged below 55 will earn an additional 1 per cent interest on th e first $60,000 of their combined balances, capped at $20,000 for OA.

For those aged 55 and above , the Government will pay an extra 2 per cent interest on the first $30,000 of their combined balances – capped at $20,000 for OA – and another 1 per cent on the next $30,000.

The extra interest earned on the OA balances will go into the individual’s Special Account or Retirement Account.

Additionally, CPF Life participants who are aged 55 and above will still earn extra interest on their combined CPF balances, including the savings used for CPF Life.