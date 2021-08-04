4 in 5 at markets, fishery port vaccinated

Four in five of the tenants and workers at Jurong Fishery Port are now fully vaccinated, and nearly nine in 10 have had at least one jab, as the distribution centre reopened for business on Monday. This figure is similar to that for hawkers and cleaners at more than 110 markets and food centres.

At least 80 per cent of Singaporeans will be vaccinated by early next month, setting the stage for them to be able to gather in bigger groups and travel. However, the authorities are now considering booster shots for elderly residents, which could begin around Chinese New Year next year.