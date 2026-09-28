4 heavy vehicle drivers to be charged over speeding offences

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Three bus drivers and one cement mixer driver will be charged in court for speeding offences.

SINGAPORE – Four drivers of heavy vehicles are set to be charged on Sept 29 over speeding offences committed between March 2025 and July 2026.

The first incident occurred on March 23, 2025, when a 32-year-old man was caught driving a bus at 73kmh along the SLE towards the BKE, exceeding the vehicle’s speed limit of 60kmh.

The driver committed the same offence along the same stretch less than two months later, on May 4.

The next incident happened on May 23, 2025, with a 37-year-old man caught driving a cement mixer at 57kmh along Sheares Avenue towards the ECP, exceeding the vehicle’s speed limit of 40kmh.

On May 4, 2026, a 47-year-old man was recorded driving a bus at 75kmh along the AYE towards the city, exceeding the vehicle’s 60kmh speed limit.

In the last of the four cases, a 37-year-old man was caught driving a bus at 89kmh along the CTE towards the SLE on July 15, exceeding the 60kmh vehicle limit.

All four motorists will be charged with speeding offences under the Road Traffic Act. If found guilty, they could each face a fine of up to $1,000, a jail term of up to three months, or both.

Repeat offenders are liable to a fine of up to $2,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.

Offenders may also face disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.

“Speeding remains one of the main causes of traffic accidents,” said the police.

“When motorists exceed speed limits, they put themselves at risk and significantly increase the likelihood of severe injuries or death to themselves and other road users in the event of an accident.”

The Traffic Police stressed that they will not tolerate speeding, especially by those driving heavy vehicles, given the significant damage and harm such vehicles can cause in accidents.

There has been an increase in speeding violations and fatal speed-related accidents in Singapore, with the number of speeding violations jumping from 119,640 in the first half of 2025 to 126,976 in the same period in 2026.

All lorries in Singapore with a maximum laden weight (MLW) of between 3,501kg and 12,000kg are required to be fitted with a speed limiter that caps their speed at 60kmh.

Heavy vehicles with an MLW of over 12,000kg are already required to have speed limiters, and all newly imported lorries with an MLW of above 3,500kg must come fitted with the device.

For older vehicles, installation deadlines vary.

Lorries registered before 2018 with an MLW of between 5,001kg and 12,000kg were required to install speed limiters by Jan 1, 2026.

Those registered in or after 2018 with an MLW of 5,001kg to 12,000kg must have their speed limiters installed by Jan 1, 2027. Those with an MLW of 3,501kg to 5,000kg must have the devices installed by July 1, 2027.

Companies and lorry owners are urged to have their speed limiters installed immediately through authorised agents listed on the police’s website.

Lorry owners who fail to install the required speed limiters by the deadlines face prosecution. Non-compliant vehicles will be banned from the roads and will be ineligible for road tax renewal.

Heavy vehicles found exceeding speed limits will be required to undergo inspection to ensure their speed limiters are working properly.

Failing to produce the vehicle for inspection carries a fine of up to $1,000, a jail term of up to three months, or both.

“With the progressive implementation of speed limiters on lorries, motorists are encouraged to be patient and gracious when encountering slower-moving vehicles on the roads,” the police said.

“Speed-limited lorries are contributing to overall road safety, and with everyone’s understanding and cooperation in sharing the roads responsibly, we can create a more gracious and safer driving environment for all.”