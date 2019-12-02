4 great ways to share this Giving Week 2019

Many times, what may seem formidable can actually turn out to be easy and exciting when you just give it a shot. The same applies to giving and doing good, which doesn’t always have to involve large gestures or grand efforts.

Once a year, Singapore comes together for one spectacular week to celebrate the spirit of giving and encourage giving as a way of life. Initiated by the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre (NVPC), Giving Week is happening on Dec 1 to 7 and is part of a global movement that kicks off the season of giving.

With a host of events, activities and initiatives organised by various brands and non-profits, you can join the movement by sharing your time, talent, treasure and voice for a cause you believe in — no matter how big or small.

Check out these four great ways to participate in Giving Week:

1. Share your Time

The festive season is all about spending time with your family and friends, so why not cast the net a little wider and spread the festive joy by spending time together supporting a good cause?

Check out The Good Hubs

Gather family and friends to visit The Good Hubs, where businesses, communities and non-profit organisations come together to champion a cause that they believe in.

In a particularly lush and green corner of Singapore sits Marina One, which will play host to many events from now till Dec 6, from 11.30am to 3.30pm. While this sunny island won’t be getting any snow, you can certainly get into the festive spirit with Christmas carols by the Disabled People’s Association and a musical showcase with kaze flutes by the Singapore Cancer Society.

While you’re there, you might find yourself in the mood to look for gifts for loved ones. Why not purchase merchandise made by talented beneficiaries or items with proceeds that would go to beneficiaries. Or, get creative and make your own sand art in a jar as a gift with the Health Promotion Board. A gift from the heart in the spirit of doing good will certainly make a meaningful present for the people you love.

Comedian Kumar volunteers at Beyond Social Services. PHOTO: DREAM ACADEMY



You can consider sharing your time through volunteer work too. Rope in family and friends for a meaningful afternoon of serving others, all with just one easy click away on Giving.sg, the national one-stop digital platform where you can donate, volunteer and fundraise. With over 500 non-profit organisations (NPOs) and 14 great causes you can support, you’ll certainly be able to find something that resonates with you and your loved ones.

Whether it’s bringing seniors out on a trishaw ride or singing karaoke with patients, these volunteer opportunities can be a great time for bonding among family and friends, while also bringing light and joy to the lives of others.

2. Share your Talent

We’re all born with our own special gifts, and what better way to share them than to use your skills to empower beneficiaries and non-profit organisations? You could create meaning for others with your talents — whether it’s teaching, cooking, photography, translation or even marketing — by looking out for opportunities in your community or online on Giving.sg. You might even realise that you have more to offer than you thought.



Cast of Crazy Christmas 2019 — Crazy Grinch Asians: Kumar, Selena Tan and Sebastian Tan are standing up for causes they believe in this festive season. PHOTO: DREAM ACADEMY



This year, Dream Academy is spreading festive cheer to beneficiaries by giving away tickets to this year’s edition of its popular show, Crazy Christmas — Crazy Grinch Asians. The show will feature comedians Kumar, Selena Tan and Sebastian Tan, who believe in standing up for the causes close to their hearts and encouraging others to start giving. They, too, are sharing their talents for good this holiday season, so be sure to join them this Giving Week!

3. Share your Treasure

Another particularly meaningful way of sharing is to offer something that you have to someone who may need it more. Be it through monetary giving, in-kind donation of groceries or pre-loved items, and even giving of a precious treasure that is life-saving — find out what that is below!

Donate at a Good Hub

Treasures come in a myriad of different forms. But did you know that one of the most valuable things you can share is your blood? One pack of your blood could save three lives.

On Dec 5, consider joining a blood donation drive from 10am to 4pm at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, another one of The Good Hubs. You could, in fact, be sharing the precious gift of life and hope with someone.



Donate a pack of blood at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. PHOTO: NVPC



They also say that one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. You can donate your pre-loved items at the hospital as well and participate in a fund-raising flea market to pick out something for yourself. Not only are these activities a great way to practise shopping and living more sustainably by reducing waste, but they are also great opportunities to do good.

Enjoy The Good Life

What if you could do some good just by shopping and dining? Well, The Good Life campaigns by various partners enable you to do just that.

The Good Life is an initiative where food and beverage, retail and lifestyle brands offer a variety of simple yet exciting ways for you to do good.

Singapore is famous for being a foodie’s haven, so it may not come as a surprise that there are also a bunch of delicious ways that you can give back this week. Head down to Grand Hyatt Singapore’s Martini Bar and enjoy a special cocktail where proceeds from the sales of the drink will go to Beyond Social Services, a charity that helps children and youth from less privileged backgrounds. For a hearty meal, the proceeds from ordering Iron Supper Club’s special menu set will go to St Andrew's Autism Centre.

Singapore is also a shopper’s paradise, and this week, there are great ways to give while shopping online. Popular online shopping platform Carousell will be championing a virtual donation drive where you can donate items to onboarded non-profit organisations and grant some wishes on their wishlists.

These are just some of many great initiatives going on this week. Check out givingweek.sg/the-good-life for more details.

4. Share your Voice

Proceeds from The Grand Hyatt’s special Giving Week cocktail will go to Beyond Social Services. PHOTO: NVPC



Most importantly, don’t be afraid to stand up for causes you believe in and encourage others to do the same. After all, good things are meant to be shared! Get creative and participate in The Giving Week Challenge, a week-long social media movement where you can replicate the challenges or create your own and post them on social media with #TheGivingWeekChallenge.

These tasks do not have to be on a grand scale. Suggestions on small and simple ways of sharing and caring in everyday life are also great ways to encourage others to start giving. An example is to invite others to discuss a topic as simple as “Why does giving make us happy?” over lunch. If you’d like to do more, try your hand at starting your own fund-raising campaign for a charity of your choice or organise a volunteering event on Giving.sg.

What are you waiting for? Hop on the giving bandwagon, and together, let’s build a City of Good!

Looking for more information? Visit givingweek.sg or check out @GivingWeekSG on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated.