397 cadets to be commissioned as SAF officers

The gravity of the Covid-19 pandemic truly hit home for Officer Cadet (OCT) Isvaran Mahendran when basic military training was suspended for two months earlier this year.

With the pause on training during the circuit breaker period in April, his parents were concerned about his ongoing training at the Officer Cadet School, located at Safti Military Institute in Joo Koon.

But they were reassured when they saw the lengths that the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) took to ensure safe training, such as masks having to be worn at all times except when the cadets were in their bunks, more space between cadets when marching from place to place, and training in smaller groups.

OCT Mahendran is among the 397 cadets who will be commissioned as SAF officers on Saturday, the first batch to have undergone the entire 38-week training during the coronavirus pandemic.

As a sign of the times, the cadets will receive their ceremonial swords and letters of appointment at commissioning ceremonies organised at the formation level this week, in lieu of a traditional commissioning parade at Safti Military Institute.

OCT Mahendran, 19, who is a Sword of Honour recipient, told reporters last Saturday that the in-camp safety measures put his parents at ease, and allowed him to focus fully on his training.

Four batches of officer cadets are commissioned yearly. As part of Covid-19 measures, commissioning parades with invited guests have not been held for the last two batches, since June.

In a recorded message at the ceremonies, President Halimah Yacob said that even as the men and women of the SAF and the wider defence community have supported the nation's fight against Covid-19, the SAF remains vigilant.

Adjustments have been made to training activities so that soldiers can continue to train effectively, but with peace of mind, knowing that robust safe management measures are in place, she said.

"By its actions, the SAF and the defence community has sent a clear message that it is nimble and adaptable, and that our people have the mettle and resilience in them to overcome any adversity."

With a world that has changed significantly because of Covid-19, and an uncertain external environment, the SAF must continue to stay ahead of the curve to remain effective against an ever-expanding array of security threats, she said.

The value of national service, too, will become even more salient, said President Halimah.

Singapore's conscription policy was meant first and foremost to defend the homeland, but it has over time also become a cornerstone of its shared identity as a people and a key thread in its social fabric, she said.

"The bonds that are forged through national service - regardless of race, language or religion - will help us stand firm against the threats of tomorrow that seek to sow discord, distrust and division," she added.

OCT Khwang Li Yi, a 21-year-old regular from the Signals formation, felt that Covid-19 has had a positive impact, because it trained her to be more adaptable and more self-disciplined in adhering to safe distancing and mask wearing.

"This pushes us to our limits, because we have to be on the ball 24/7... Even though we're tired outfield, we have to constantly keep these measures at the back of our minds.

"This has trained us to be more resilient leaders," she said.