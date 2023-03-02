Man arrested for suspected involvement in investment scam where victim lost almost $400k

SINGAPORE - A 39-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for his suspected involvement in an investment scam where a victim lost almost $400,000.

The police said on Thursday that they received a report on Jan 30 about a victim who had paid a total of $400,000 on two occasions to the man.

The victim was purportedly led to believe that the man would help her invest in low-risk local bank-issued bonds, but the man had allegedly used the money for speculative investment instead.

Subsequently, the victim lost most of the money she had invested through the man.

Police investigations are ongoing. The offence of cheating carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

Visit www.scamalert.sg or call the Anti-Scam Hotline on 1800-722-6688 for more information on scams.

Those who have any information on such scams may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness