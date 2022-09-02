39 SMEs lauded for giving back to the community

The turbulence and uncertainty of the past two years led many businesses to step up to the plate, and 39 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) were commended on Thursday for giving back to the community, a 77 per cent increase from 22 SMEs in 2020.

They are among the 112 organisations recognised as Champions of Good by the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre (NVPC) for making a positive impact on the community.

The increase in the number of champions reflects the growing efforts of organisations here to make doing good an integral part of their business, NVPC said.

Software development company Palo IT, a first-time Champion of Good, holds workplace diversity as one of its core values, and aims to provide more representation for women in the male-dominated tech industry.

With women making up 34 per cent of its staff, it is still a far cry from the 50-50 ratio it is aiming for, said its chief people and culture officer Jessica Dourcy.

Currently, women generally make up only 23 per cent to 29 per cent of the tech workforce.

She said the company planned to achieve its target by partnering with education institutions to inspire young women to join Stem (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education programmes, among other things.

The company also helps underprivileged youth by supporting initiatives like providing access to technical and vocational training in the digital sector.

NVPC's Corporate Giving Study published earlier this year found that two-thirds of businesses engaged in corporate giving despite tough economic conditions, up from 50 per cent five years ago.

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who attended Thursday's ceremony at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore, said it was no surprise that corporate giving increased during the pandemic.

He said a Pew Research Centre survey showed Singapore was one of the very few countries where trust and unity are higher now than before the pandemic.

He said: "Today, we are in a better position than before. But we also know that the pressure and strain on Singaporeans will continue to grow, especially in a more volatile and turbulent world."

He added: "If we are to get through and navigate this new world, we will need to sustain that same spirit of collective responsibility that got us through Covid-19 - with the Government, employers and workers all doing their part to build a better Singapore together."