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39 arrested over suspected Telegram drug activities, half under 30 years old: CNB

Text conversation between a drug client and his supplier through Telegram uncovered by CNB.

SINGAPORE – Thirty-nine suspected drug offenders were arrested in enforcement operations on Sept 15 after the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB ) detected drug-related activities on multiple Telegram channels.

Preliminary investigations found that 19 of those arrested were linked to the same drug-trafficking network, CNB said in a statement on Sept 29 .

About half of the 39 arrested are below 30 years old.

The drugs seized included cannabis, methamphetamine (Ice) and Ecstasy . Several drug paraphernalia were also seized.

Investigations are ongoing, said CNB.

The agency said it remains concerned about the exposure of young people to misinformation about drugs and pro-drug content online.

It added that it will continue to work with the police to issue directions under the Online Criminal Harms Act to restrict access by people in Singapore to Telegram accounts and channels linked to drug activities.

“Parents and trusted adults can safeguard youths against pro-drug content by guiding them to question misleading online narratives and understand the harms of drug abuse,” CNB added.

Director of CNB’s intelligence division Ng Khai Song said: “Drug traffickers should be under no illusion that online platforms will shield them from enforcement.

“Every online interaction leaves a trail. CNB actively monitors the online space, develops intelligence and acts decisively to detect and disrupt drug activities.”