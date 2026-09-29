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39 arrested over suspected Telegram drug activities, half under 30 years old: CNB

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Text conversation between a drug client and his supplier through Telegram uncovered by CNB.

Text conversation between a drug client and his supplier through Telegram uncovered by CNB.

PHOTO: CENTRAL NARCOTICS BUREAU

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Rebekah Chia

  • Thirty-nine suspected drug offenders were arrested in Singapore after drug activities were detected on multiple Telegram channels, with about half under 30 years old.
  • CNB seized cannabis, methamphetamine, Ecstasy, and drug paraphernalia, and found 19 arrested linked to the same drug trafficking network.
  • CNB warns against online pro-drug content, plans to restrict access under the Online Criminal Harms Act, and urges adults to guide youth away from drug misinformation.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – Thirty-nine suspected drug offenders were arrested in enforcement operations on Sept 15 after the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) detected drug-related activities on multiple Telegram channels.

Preliminary investigations found that 19 of those arrested were linked to the same drug-trafficking network, CNB said in a statement on Sept 29.

About half of the 39 arrested are below 30 years old.

The drugs seized included cannabis, methamphetamine (Ice) and Ecstasy. Several drug paraphernalia were also seized.

Investigations are ongoing, said CNB.

The agency said it remains concerned about the exposure of young people to misinformation about drugs and pro-drug content online.

It added that it will continue to work with the police to issue directions under the Online Criminal Harms Act to restrict access by people in Singapore to Telegram accounts and channels linked to drug activities.

“Parents and trusted adults can safeguard youths against pro-drug content by guiding them to question misleading online narratives and understand the harms of drug abuse,” CNB added.

Director of CNB’s intelligence division Ng Khai Song said: “Drug traffickers should be under no illusion that online platforms will shield them from enforcement.

“Every online interaction leaves a trail. CNB actively monitors the online space, develops intelligence and acts decisively to detect and disrupt drug activities.”

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Over $1 million worth of drugs seized; 2 men arrested after smuggling attempt at Tuas Checkpoint
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Central Narcotics Bureau

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