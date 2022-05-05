38 businesses win awards for branding push

SINGAPORE - The Covid-19 pandemic affected the education sector heavily, but pre-school Mulberry Learning took the opportunity to build up its digital capabilities.

This included focusing on online marketing efforts, having virtual school tours for prospective parents, and rolling out an app that had home-learning resources.

Mulberry Learning's efforts paid off when it was named the overall winner in the Established Brands category at the Singapore Prestige Brand Award presentation ceremony on Wednesday (May 4).

The award, jointly organised by the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises and Chinese newspaper Lianhe Zaobao, recognises local brands for their branding efforts. It has honoured more than 500 unique brands over the past two decades.

On Wednesday, 38 brands from various industries - each a winner in one of four categories - attended the ceremony.

In the Established Brands category - for those that have been around for more than five years - health supplement provider Holistic Way was recognised as the most popular brand.

Restaurant chain Elemen was named overall winner in the Promising Brands category - for those established for three to eight years - while Union Gas Holdings was the most popular brand.

In the Heritage Brands category - for those more than 25 years old - Econ Healthcare was declared overall winner and gas supplier Union Energy was named the most popular brand.

The Transformation award in each category went to brands that have shown significant efforts to transform their businesses during the pandemic, while the Social Contribution award was a nod to those that have gone above and beyond to help the community.

The Singapore Association for Mental Health was the only winner in the Special Merit category, which is for government agencies and not-for-profit organisations.

Manpower Minister Tan See Leng, who was guest of honour at the event held at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore hotel, said the past two years have been particularly challenging for businesses.

Not only did they have to deal with border restrictions and supply chain disruptions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but they now also have to handle the impact of the war in Ukraine and heightened geopolitical tensions, he noted.

"This challenging backdrop makes the hard work of our local enterprises over the past two years... all the more remarkable," said Dr Tan, who is also second minister for trade and industry.