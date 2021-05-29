38 people under probe for flouting Covid-19 rules at illegal public entertainment outlets

SINGAPORE - A total of 38 people, including several teenagers, are being investigated for allegedly consuming alcohol and socialising at illegal public entertainment outlets in breach of current safe distancing measures.

This was after two separate operations were conducted at an industrial unit in Jalan Besar on May 16 and at an office unit in Paya Lebar Road on May 22, the police said in a statement on Saturday (May 29).

Public entertainment and liquor were believed to have been provided at both venues without a valid licence. The police also seized karaoke equipment found at the units.

The police said 21 men and eight women, aged between 14 and 39, had allegedly consumed alcohol and socialised within the Paya Lebar office unit.

Four of the men, aged between 15 and 18, were arrested for suspected drug-related offences. One of the four is a 15-year-old teen believed to be the operator of the unit. He will also be investigated for offences under the Public Entertainments Act and Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act.

At the Jalan Besar industrial unit, the police said that seven men and two women, aged between 20 and 27, were allegedly consuming alcohol and socialising.

One of them is a 27-year-old man, believed to be the operator of that unit. He will similarly be investigated for offences under the Public Entertainments Act and Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act.

Under the new heightened alert measures, which kicked in on May 16, people are allowed to be out in groups of only two.

Dining out is also not allowed.

In its statement on Saturday, the police urged the public to take the prevailing safe distancing measures seriously.

Those who provide public entertainment and supply liquor without a valid licence can be fined up to $20,000 for each offence.

Those who flout safe distancing measures can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $10,000, or both.