377A targeted male prostitution, not consensual sex, lawyers argue

Section 377A of the Penal Code was originally intended to curtail the spread of male prostitution, not consensual private sexual acts between men, said lawyers arguing for the law to be repealed.

It also was not intended to criminalise penetrative sex, which was covered under Section 377, a separate law that was repealed in 2007, they added. On top of that, the law violates parts of the Singapore Constitution that guarantee equality before the law and freedom of expression, the lawyers said.

The legal team, comprising Senior Counsel Harpreet Singh Nehal from Audent Chambers, Mr Jordan Tan from Cavenagh Law and Mr Remy Choo Zheng Xi from Peter Low & Choo, were in the High Court yesterday to present arguments in the first of three cases challenging Section 377A that are being heard.

They represent Mr Choong Chee Hong, 42, better known as Bryan Choong, who is the former executive director of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) non-profit organisation Oogachaga.

The arguments were heard by Justice See Kee Oon in chambers.

In making their case, the lawyers echoed former chief justice Chan Sek Keong's opinion on Section 377A, as laid out in a 72-page article published last month in the Singapore Academy of Law Journal.

The team submitted documents from the British National Archives that were declassified in 2014 and 2016. They argued that the documents, dating back to 1938, show that male prostitution was a widespread problem at the time, especially among British civil servants.

Section 377A was passed in the Legislative Council of the Straits Settlements in 1938 to combat this problem and later inherited by Singapore, the lawyers said.

They added that these documents were not considered by the Court of Appeal when it dismissed another case against the constitutionality of Section 377A brought by Mr Lim Meng Suang in 2015.

The lawyers also argued that the law did not cover penetrative sex, only non-penetrative acts of "gross indecency".

The lawyers said penetrative sex was already covered under Section 377, which carried a heavier sentence of up to 10 years' jail and a fine. There would be no legislative purpose served by Section 377A in punishing penetrative sex with a lighter sentence of up to two years' jail and no fine, they added.

They said previously unavailable colonial documents submitted to the court also show that Section 377 was the law used to press charges in cases of penetrative sex, even when male prostitutes were involved.

The team also argued that Section 377A is incompatible with Article 12 of the Constitution, which guarantees equality before the law, and Article 14, which guarantees freedom of expression.

Two other cases against Section 377A will be heard in the High Court this month. One is brought by disc jockey Johnson Ong Ming and another by veteran LGBT activist and retired general practitioner Tan Seng Kee, also known as Roy Tan.

The hearing was adjourned and will continue tomorrow.