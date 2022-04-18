37 people under investigation for various offences after enforcement ops in Geylang

SINGAPORE - A week-long enforcement operation in Geylang saw 37 people rounded up for various alleged vices and other offences such as illegal hawking.

The police-led multi-agency operation between March 28 and April 1 targeted illegal activities in the district.

The 26 men and 11 women aged between 24 and 79 are being investigated, the police said on Monday (April 18).

Two 28-year-old men were arrested for being alleged members of unlawful societies.

A 54-year-old man was also arrested for suspected drug-related offences.

Four men, aged between 24 and 43 years old, were allegedly found to be in possession of substances believed to be unregistered health products consisting of an assortment of cough syrup and sexual enhancement products.

The penalty for importing, manufacturing or supplying unregistered health products is up to two years in jail and/or a fine of up to $50,000.

E-vaporisers and their accessories, and substances with a street value of close to $12,000 were also seized from one of the men, the police said.

It is illegal to import, distribute or sell e-vaporisers and their accessories, or offer them for sale.

First-time offenders can be fined up to $10,000 or jailed up to six months or both, while repeat offenders can be fined up to $20,000 or jailed up to 12 months or both.

Those who purchase, use and possess such items are liable to a fine of up to $2,000, the police said.

The police also found 21 people allegedly engaging in gambling-related activities in a commercial unit in Geylang Road.

Cash amounting to more than $200, makeshift furniture and various gambling-related paraphernalia were seized.

The offences of assisting in carrying on a public lottery and of bookmaking both carry a fine of between $20,000 and $200,000 and jail of up to five years.

Those convicted of illegal betting can be fined up to $5,000, jailed up to six months, or both.