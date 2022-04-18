37 people under investigation for various offences after enforcement ops in Geylang

SINGAPORE - A week-long enforcement operation in Geylang saw 37 people rounded up for various alleged vices and other offences such as illegal hawking.
The police-led multi-agency operation between March 28 and April 1 targeted illegal activities in the district.
The 26 men and 11 women aged between 24 and 79 are being investigated, the police said on Monday (April 18).
Two 28-year-old men were arrested for being alleged members of unlawful societies.
A 54-year-old man was also arrested for suspected drug-related offences.
Four men, aged between 24 and 43 years old, were allegedly found to be in possession of substances believed to be unregistered health products consisting of an assortment of cough syrup and sexual enhancement products.
The penalty for importing, manufacturing or supplying unregistered health products is up to two years in jail and/or a fine of up to $50,000.
E-vaporisers and their accessories, and substances with a street value of close to $12,000 were also seized from one of the men, the police said.
It is illegal to import, distribute or sell e-vaporisers and their accessories, or offer them for sale.
First-time offenders can be fined up to $10,000 or jailed up to six months or both, while repeat offenders can be fined up to $20,000 or jailed up to 12 months or both.
Those who purchase, use and possess such items are liable to a fine of up to $2,000, the police said.
The police also found 21 people allegedly engaging in gambling-related activities in a commercial unit in Geylang Road.
Cash amounting to more than $200, makeshift furniture and various gambling-related paraphernalia were seized.
The offences of assisting in carrying on a public lottery and of bookmaking both carry a fine of between $20,000 and $200,000 and jail of up to five years.
Those convicted of illegal betting can be fined up to $5,000, jailed up to six months, or both.
In raids on two massage establishments in Geylang Road, the police arrested two women, aged 37 and 44, on the suspicion of offering sexual services.
The outlets will also be investigated for purportedly operating as a massage establishment without a valid licence, the police said.
Offenders can be fined $10,000, jailed up to two years, or both.
Separately, two men aged 44 and 67 were issued summons for hawking secondhand goods in a public place without a valid licence.
The goods displayed for sale were seized for investigations, the police said.
Officers from the Singapore Customs also caught five men, aged between 24 and 53, in possession of duty-unpaid cigarettes and issued them composition fines of up to $2,500. A total of 20 sticks of duty-unpaid cigarettes were also seized.
Those who deal or possess duty-unpaid goods can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and Goods and Services Tax evaded and/or jailed for up to six years, the police said.
Officers from the Land Transport Authority also seized one non-compliant power-assisted bicycle during the operation.
Investigations against all the 37 individuals are ongoing.