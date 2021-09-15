367 children have caught Covid-19 so far, making up 0.6% of local cases

There have been 367 cases of Covid-19 among children below the age of 12 here, accounting for 0.6 per cent of all local infections to date, Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary told Parliament yesterday. Of these, 172 had the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

No infected child here has developed severe illness requiring oxygen supplementation or intensive care, Dr Janil added, and none has had prolonged symptoms of Covid-19, or what is informally known as "long Covid".

He was responding to Dr Tan Wu Meng (Jurong GRC), who had asked for figures on children here diagnosed with Covid-19, and Mr Yip Hon Weng (Yio Chu Kang), who had asked how children here will be kept safe from the virus before a suitable vaccine is made available to them.

Dr Janil said the authorities will offer care to all patients who have prolonged symptoms of Covid-19, especially if they need support from different clinical teams. He added that the authorities are also mindful there may be more children infected with Covid-19 in the future as the number of cases in the community rises.

"We will ensure that these children receive appropriate care if their illness is more severe," he said.

Of the 367 paediatric Covid-19 cases here, 158, or 43.1 per cent, were between seven and 12 years old.

Meanwhile, 76 cases, or 20.7 per cent, were aged five to six, 83 cases, or 22.6 per cent, were aged two to four, and 50 cases, or 13.6 per cent, were one year old or younger.