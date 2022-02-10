360 bus stops to be made more senior-friendly

A total of 360 bus stops islandwide have been earmarked for improvements to make them safer and more senior-friendly.

This includes removing steps, adjusting the kerb height to facilitate barrier-free access and improving lighting, said Senior Minister of State for Transport Chee Hong Tat yesterday.

Where possible, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) will also add more seats and spaces at bus stops for seniors and commuters using wheelchairs, Mr Chee wrote on Facebook.

The improvements to be made under the Bus Stop Infrastructure Enhancement Programme, which was introduced in 2019, will also include weather-protection measures, such as screens to limit exposure to rain.

There are roughly 5,000 bus stops in Singapore. Of those identified, 117 have been prioritised for upgrading as they have steps.

Site works started last year and the enhancements to the 117 bus stops will be completed by the end of next year. While the works are ongoing, barrier-free temporary bus stops will be put up to ensure connectivity.

So far, 88 barrier-free temporary bus stops have been set up, with another 29 expected to be in place by the end of April. The goal is for all 360 bus stops to be upgraded by mid-2025, said Mr Chee.

LTA highlighted several examples of improvement works that have already been completed, such as the bus stop opposite Block 28 in Jalan Bukit Merah where steps were removed, the ground levelled and new infrastructure installed.

Similar works are being done at the bus stop near Block 46 in Holland Drive. A temporary bus stop was set up there on Jan 30, with upgrading works expected to be done by May.

Steps have been removed from 25 bus stops so far, while kerb heights have been adjusted at three others.

Seats and a sheltered area have also been installed at an unsheltered bus stop in Siglap, LTA said in response to queries.

Other bus stops slated to be enhanced include one opposite Block 634 in Hougang Avenue 2, one at Block 561 in Ang Mo Kio Street 54, and one opposite Block 968 in Buangkok Green.

Ms Karen Wee, executive director at Lions Befrienders Service Association, said that with buses already designed to be more inclusive, doing the same for bus stops will allow seniors and people with disabilities to be more independent and mobile.

Mr Ng Choon Hwee, who is blind, said steps at bus stops are a tripping hazard and removing them will make taking the bus safer for the visually impaired.

"You have to climb up the steps to get to the bus stop and when the bus comes, you have to rush down to get on board. So it is really quite dangerous for blind people," said the retiree, who is in his late 60s.