36 residential fires linked to PMDs, e-bikes in 6 months

Thirty-one people were injured in 36 residential fires involving personal mobility devices (PMDs) and power-assisted bicycles (PABs) in the first half of this year, up from 11 injured out of 23 such fires in the same period last year.

Disclosing these figures in a Facebook post last night, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said a total of 54 fires - including non-residential fires - reported between January to last month involved these devices, more than double last year's figure of 24 in the same period.

Most of these fires involved lithium ion batteries, and occurred during charging or shortly after charging, said SCDF.

Notwithstanding the concern over these fires, the overall fire situation in Singapore remains safe and the number of fire incidents remains stable, said SCDF.

"PAB and PMD fires continue to form a small percentage of the total number of fire incidents, with 2,231 fire incidents in the first half of this year," said SCDF.

Such PMD-and PAB-linked fires have been on an upward trend in recent years.

Last year, there were 74 such fires, up from 49 in 2017 and 31 in 2016. There were no details publicly available on the number of people injured in these incidents.

31

Number of people injured in 36 residential fires involving personal mobility devices (PMDs) and power-assisted bicycles (PABs) in the first six months of this year, up from 11 injured out of 23 such fires in the same period last year.

54

Number of reported fires involving PABs and PMDs, up from 24 in the same period last year.

Experts said the fires are likely to be the result of overcharging poor-quality or modified batteries, or by using substandard or non-compatible chargers bought from dodgy retailers.

In the light of the recent fire incidents, the Land Transport Authority said on Tuesday that it was reviewing whether to bring forward a ban on all PMDs which do not have a specific safety certification known as the UL2272.

The UL2272 certification process looks at the fire and electrical safety of PMDs, and since the start of this month, retailers can sell only UL2272-certified PMDs.

However, riders who had registered their non-UL2272 PMDs before this month currently have until Dec 31 next year to continue riding the PMDs on public paths.

MPs told The Straits Times that residents have been increasingly worried about the safety of PMDs, especially those who live with or near one.

Mr Desmond Choo, an MP for Tampines GRC, noted that with more people using PMDs, there is a need to step up education efforts so that consumers realise the importance of using certified PMDs.

Ms Lee Bee Wah, MP for Nee Soon GRC, said: "While the policy response is being debated, including at the next Parliament session, I would advise residents with such concerns to install smoke detectors and purchase fire insurance."

In response to queries from The Straits Times, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs Sun Xueling urged PMD users to take the usual necessary precautions, such as not modifying their devices and ensuring that they are not charged for prolonged periods or overnight.