$35k worth of freebies, deals up for grabs at upcoming Cars@Expo

After a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Cars@Expo returns this weekend, marking the resumption of large-scale, in-person motoring events.

Organised by SPH Media, the two-day event, with free admission, will be held at the Singapore Expo halls 3B and 4 from 10am to 8pm. Car buyers will get attractive deals for cars, as well as for motoring accessories.

Up to 150 brand new and pre-owned cars and 29 exhibitors from 36 brands - including Audi, BMW, Seat, Honda, KIA, Jaguar, Lexus, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo and more - will be at Cars@ Expo 2022.

The event is the largest car exhibition in scale in Singapore since the Government eased safe distancing measures.

The last show was held on Oct 5 and 6, 2019, and drew 100,000 visitors. More than 900 cars - both new and used - worth around $120 million were sold.

Besides deals from automotive brands, there will be giveaways for attendees. More than $35,000 worth of freebies are up for grabs each day.

SPH Media chief marketing officer Joanna Ho said: "We are excited to hold our first consumer event since the pandemic started.

"We have geared up to bring a bigger and better event with attractive deals on both new and pre-owned cars and goodies that will delight our loyal readers and supporters."

Each day, the first 1,000 visitors will receive freebies, while one lucky visitor will walk away with $2,000 worth of SPC fuel vouchers.

Visitors who buy new or pre-owned cars at the show will each receive SPC fuel vouchers worth up to $200. The first 100 pre-owned car buyers at the two-day show will also each receive an SPC servicing voucher worth $105.

Reflecting a shift in the automobile industry's direction, Cars@ Expo this year will see more exhibitors showcasing their electric vehicles (EVs).

Almost one in 10 new cars sold in the first six months of this year was an EV.

According to the Land Transport Authority, 1,488 EVs were registered in the first half, making up 9 per cent of 16,567 new cars put on the road.

For the first time, there will be full electric vehicle makers at the show, including Swedish automotive brand Polestar, British brand MG and Chinese brand BYD, the world's largest electric vehicle manufacturer.

Mr Samuel Yong, director of strategic marketing and business strategy at Inchcape Singapore, which is participating in this year's show, said: "Cars@Expo allows us to reach out to buyers, car enthusiasts and businesses on a more personal level.

"The team is also eagerly looking forward to this event as we are thrilled to share more about our fleet of electrified vehicles at this year's show."

For more information, visit www.carsatexpo.sg