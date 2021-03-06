350,000 S'pore residents have received first Covid-19 jab: Gan

Vaccination numbers are increasing steadily, with around 350,000 Singapore residents, including 80 per cent or so of healthcare workers, already having received their first jab.

This number includes about 215,000 people who have received a second dose as at Thursday, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong noted yesterday.

The group which has received a first dose includes around 40,000 people over age 70, with injections due to be rolled out for those over age 60 from the end of the month.

One vaccination centre will be built in every town here from mid-March. Vaccination centres, which could include vacant schools, community clubs and sports halls, will operate for up to 12 months, and will be open from 8am to 10pm daily, including weekends and public holidays.

Centres have opened recently in the Jalan Besar Community Club (CC), Bishan CC, Canberra CC and Senja-Cashew CC. Each centre should be able to cater to around 2,000 people a day.

Healthcare providers, including Raffles Medical, Parkway Shenton and Thomson Medical, have been appointed to set up and run the vaccination centres and 10 mobile vaccination teams.

The mobile teams - comprising a doctor, four nurses and three administrative staff - will operate from 8am to 6pm daily.

Mr Gan told Parliament that the Covid-19 situation remains stable, with one or two new community cases a day. Imported cases are isolated on arrival, so the risk of community transmission is low.

"However, the World Health Organisation has just warned that we need to stay vigilant as the pandemic is not likely to be over within this year," he added.