35 nabbed at unlicensed KTV outlet to be charged

The police will be charging 35 people aged between 17 and 34 who were caught at an unlicensed KTV outlet operating in a unit at Tradehub 21 in Boon Lay Way.

They will be charged with violating restrictions on leaving their place of residence.

In a statement yesterday, the police said 44 people were found in the unit on Jan 1 this year. Public entertainment and liquor were allegedly provided.

Singapore had entered phase three of its reopening on Dec 28 last year, and measures then meant only up to eight people were allowed at social gatherings.

During the period, a limited number of nightlife establishments were allowed to reopen with Covid-19 safety measures in place. These measures included ensuring customers tested negative before entering and had masks on at all times except while eating and drinking.

Police said a man, 25, who was part of the group, has been served a notice of composition, which likely entails a fine. They are investigating eight people, aged 20 to 27, from the group. Those found guilty of not complying with safe distancing measures can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

