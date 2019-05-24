$33m payout may have been unauthorised, says law firm

The managing partner of law firm JLC Advisors, Mr Jeffrey Ong Su Aun, is believed to have instructed the payout of around $33 million that it had held on behalf of its client Allied Technologies.

In a statement filed last night with the Singapore Exchange, the Catalist-listed precision-engineering firm said it was also informed by JLC in a letter on Wednesday that the payout "might have been unauthorised".

Allied Tech said it has asked its lawyers to make a police report, report the matter to the Law Society and commence legal proceedings to protect its interests.

Mr Ong has been uncontactable for several days.

