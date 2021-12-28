3,300 get jabs as vaccination drive for Primary 4-6 kids kicks off

Covid-19 vaccinations for children in Primary 4 to 6 got off to a smooth start yesterday, with 3,300 receiving their first jabs through the national vaccination programme, and thousands more expected to get them in the coming days.

All slots for this month at the seven designated paediatric vaccination centres are now fully booked, said the authorities, as parents rushed to sign their children up to get at least one dose of the vaccine before school begins next week.

The Ministry of Education (MOE), which announced the expansion of the vaccination programme to children aged five to 11 last week, said more than 40 per cent of pupils in Primary 4 to 6 have signed up for a vaccination appointment so far.

The ministry said the remaining eight paediatric vaccination centres will open next month, and that daily vaccination slots will be bumped up.

This will also allow Primary 1 to 3 pupils in MOE schools and madrasahs to get their injections from Jan 5, and all remaining children aged five to eight from Jan 6.

Once invited, they will be able to register for their shots via the national appointment system.

Project accountant Lina Ong registered her 11-year-old son as soon as she received a mobile phone text message that he was eligible, and secured one of the first slots available. Mother and son arrived at the Pasir Ris Elias Community Club vaccination centre yesterday about 20 minutes before it opened at 8am.

Her son Keagan Ho, a Temasek Primary School pupil, said the shot was not a bad experience and that there was only a brief moment of pain. He was given a sticker afterwards.

Madam Ong, 47, said: "The whole process was very smooth and well organised. I wanted him to be among the first so that he could go back home and rest."

She hopes to get her eight-year-old son vaccinated soon as well so that her family can travel overseas for holidays with peace of mind.

At Senja-Cashew CC, Ms Pavithra Kailasan, 47, was first in line with her daughter Anuja Kailasan, 11.

Speaking to The Straits Times afterwards, Ms Pavithra said: "She was panicking last night because her older sister told her the injection needle was very long. But the nurses were very friendly and caring, and explained the process to her patiently."

Ms Pavithra, a system administrator, said she contracted Covid-19 in October, and would have had more severe symptoms had she not been vaccinated. She wanted her daughter to be protected as well.

Anuja, a South View Primary School pupil, said she now felt more confident about her second jab.

Waiting by the exit was Mr Sahrin Soride, 42, whose wife had accompanied their 11-year-old son into the CC for his shot.

"It is better to have it on the first day because he starts school next week. So if he feels any side effects, he has time to rest," said the immigration officer.

"He was a bit nervous at first, but we told him why he was getting this jab and that it is to protect him from the virus."

The vaccination centres in Pasir Ris Elias and Senja-Cashew CCs each administered jabs to 484 children yesterday.

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing on Sunday encouraged parents to register for weekday slots, which have greater availability.

He also said children on weekday slots would be given medical leave, and schools would make arrangements to help them catch up on any missed work.

The extension of the vaccination programme will cover about 300,000 children, who make up the largest unvaccinated group in Singapore.

They will get a 0.2ml dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine - the only brand currently approved for children aged five to 11 in Singapore - compared with 0.3ml for adults.

Besides Pasir Ris Elias and Senja-Cashew, the other paediatric vaccination centres are at Nanyang CC in Boon Lay, Our Tampines Hub, Woodlands Galaxy CC, Nee Soon East CC and Hougang CC.

Children aged 12 and above who are accompanied by a parent or guardian can go to any of the 22 vaccination centres offering the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine without a prior appointment.