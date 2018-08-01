33-year-old man dies after crashing into road barrier in Tampines

SINGAPORE - A 33-year-old man died after an accident in Tampines on Tuesday morning (July 31).

The police said they were alerted to the accident involving a motorcycle in Tampines Avenue 2 towards Tampines Avenue 9 at 9.09am.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) sent an ambulance to the accident site near Block 208 after receiving a call for assistance. The motorcyclist was unconscious when taken to Changi General Hospital. He later died from his injuries.

An eyewitness who did not want to be named told Chinese-language daily Lianhe Wanbao that he saw the motorcyclist hit the road barrier in the centre of the road and fly off his motorcycle.

The Straits Times understands that the man suffered serious injuries to his head.

Police investigations are ongoing.