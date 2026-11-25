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The Consumers Association of Singapore said it will continue to review each case and engage The Meat Brothers to seek refunds, and will contact consumers directly on the progress of their individual cases.

SINGAPORE – As at Nov 25 , 32 individuals who were affected by disruptions to their korban rituals in 2026 have received refunds, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) and the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) said.

They are among 123 affected sohibul korban – people who intend to perform korban – who were referred to CASE since October. This came after the disruption to The Meat Brothers’ (TMB) local korban arrangements for Hari Raya Haji in 2026, MUIS and CASE said in a joint media statement on Nov 25 .

Korban, which refers to the Islamic ritual of slaughtering farm animals such as sheep and lambs, and the subsequent distribution of the meat to worshippers and the needy, is performed on Hari Raya Haji or over the following three days. Hari Raya Haji fell on May 27 in 2026.

MUIS said on May 21 that it was informed by TMB that it would not be able to import livestock from Australia in time for the annual slaughter, as the korban operator had yet to receive the required export approval from the Australian authorities.

TMB had earlier publicly stated that it intended to complete the refunds by the end of August. But it informed MUIS on Aug 3 1 that there would be a delay as it was awaiting payment from a third party, according to a joint statement by MUIS and CASE on Oct 9 .

CASE, which was engaged by MUIS in October to help affected sohibul korban seeking refunds from TMB, said that those affected by the disruption should approach the association first, as it is the first port of call for recourse.

It added that it will continue to review each case and engage TMB to seek refunds, and will contact consumers directly on the progress of their individual cases.

Those who have yet to receive their refunds and have not approached CASE may submit their details at https://go.gov.sg/tmbrefund. Those who have already submitted their details need not submit a duplicate request.

Affected consumers may also consider filing a claim with the Small Claims Tribunals to seek a tribunal order against TMB, CASE said. The association added that it can guide consumers on the documents to prepare, such as proof of payment, correspondence with TMB and records of the arrangements.

It will assist consumers throughout the dispute resolution process.

MUIS and CASE said they remain committed to supporting the affected sohibul korban in seeking their outstanding refunds. Those affected who require further assistance may contact MUIS by e-mail at info@muis.gov.sg or CASE on 6277-5100 or at www.case.org.sg

Stronger safeguards, earlier intervention for korban 2027

Drawing lessons from the 2026 disruption, MUIS said it is enhancing vendor standards, payment controls and operational oversight for korban 2027.

The council said in a media statement on Nov 25 that it has started preparations earlier for korban 2027, with more stringent assessments of vendors’ operational track records, financial standing and ability to meet regulatory requirements.

Vendors will also be subject to clearer contractual obligations and deadlines for securing the necessary approvals before sales begin, allowing potential risks to be identified and addressed earlier.

To strengthen financial accountability, payments for local and overseas korban will be collected centrally by MUIS, with funds disbursed to vendors progressively upon completion of specified operational milestones, the council said.

Dedicated local and overseas korban committees will oversee vendor appointments and operational arrangements, including regulatory compliance and contingency planning.

Local korban operations will continue to be undertaken by appointed vendors working with participating mosques, under strengthened MUIS oversight, it added.

MUIS will be calling a tender for the provision of korban services to help manage supply or operational disruptions. Tenders for both local and overseas services open on Nov 25 , allowing more time for vendor selection, regulatory approvals and operational preparations.

“The measures aim to strengthen vendor accountability, reduce operational risks and provide greater assurance to sohibul korban,” MUIS said.

MUIS plans to maintain capacity for 5,400 overseas and 1,300 local livestock for korban 2027. Details on participating mosques, packages, pricing and registration will be announced once finalised, it added.