32 new Covid-19 cases: 1 in the community, 31 imported

The sole community case confirmed yesterday is a 71-year-old female Indian national on a short-term visit pass.

In all, there were 32 new Covid-19 cases, taking Singapore's total to 60,633. The other 31 were imported cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The sole community case arrived from India on Dec 28 and served her stay-home notice (SHN) at a dedicated facility until Jan 10. Her test taken on Jan 8 during her SHN was negative for the coronavirus. As she had been identified as a close contact of Cases 59169 and 59173 during their flight to Singapore, she was placed on quarantine from Jan 10 to 11.

The retiree developed a fever last Monday and was tested for Covid-19 when she sought medical treatment the next day. Her result came back positive on Thursday, and she was sent to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases. Another test by the National Public Health Laboratory on Friday was negative for Covid-19 .

However, her serological test result has returned positive, which is indicative of a past infection.

MOH said: "She could be shedding minute fragments of the virus RNA, which are no longer transmissible and infective to others, but given that we are not able to definitively conclude when she had been infected, we will take all the necessary public health actions as a precautionary measure."

The case is currently unlinked.

Of the 31 new imported cases, there is one Singaporean who returned from Papua New Guinea, while two are dependant's pass holders who arrived from India. Three are long-term visit pass holders who arrived from India and Myanmar, while five are student's pass holders from India.

Three are work pass holders who arrived from Nepal, the Maldives and the Philippines, while 15 are work permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Myanmar and the Philippines. Two are short-term visit pass holders from India and Malaysia.

With 18 patients discharged yesterday, 60,307 people have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 45 patients remain in hospital, including one in critical condition in the intensive care unit, MOH said. Another 236 are recuperating in community facilities.

Update on cases

New cases: 32 Imported: 31 (1 Singaporean, 3 work pass holders, 15 work permit holders, 2 dependant's pass holders, 3 long-term visit pass holders, 5 student's pass holders, 2 short-term visit pass holders) In community: 1 In dormitories: 0 New community cases in the past week: 2 (2 unlinked cases) Active cases: 281 In hospitals: 45 (1 in ICU) In community facilities: 236 Deaths: 30 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 60,307 Discharged yesterday: 18 TOTAL CASES: 60,633

Singapore has had 30 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.