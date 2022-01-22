3,155 new cases; weekly growth rate rises to 2.7

There were 3,155 new Covid-19 cases detected in Singapore yesterday, reported the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily update.

The weekly Covid-19 infection growth rate rose to 2.7, up from 2.17 the day before.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before.

A figure of more than one means that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

Of the total cases, 1,616 cases were detected through polymerase chain reaction tests. These comprised 1,278 local cases and 338 imported ones.

Another 1,539 cases were detected through antigen rapid tests (ARTs) and assessed by doctors to have mild symptoms and to be of low risk.

Of these cases detected through ARTs, 1,516 were local and 23 were imported. There was one death.

Yesterday's update was the first to include cases detected by ART results.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said earlier yesterday at a press briefing that MOH will no longer differentiate between Omicron and non-Omicron cases.

There were 360 patients in hospital, with 19 requiring oxygen supplementation and 13 in the intensive care unit.

So far, there have been a total of 307,813 cases, with 846 deaths.