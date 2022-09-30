312 people being investigated for suspected involvement in scams worth over $15.7m

SINGAPORE - The police are investigating 312 people for their suspected involvement in more than 1,175 cases of scams, involving over $15.7 million.

On Friday, the police said the suspects, aged between 17 and 68, are linked to various types of scams that range from Internet love, loans, bank phishing, business e-mail and impersonation of government and China officials scams.

They are being investigated for alleged cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence.

The suspects were rounded up in a two-week operation conducted by the Commercial Affairs Department and seven police land divisions between Sept 16 and 29.

The police said that to avoid being an accomplice to crimes, the public should always reject requests by others to use their bank accounts or mobile lines, as they will be held accountable if these are linked to crimes.

A total of 14,349 scam cases were reported in the first half of 2022, almost double the 7,746 cases in the same period in 2021.

The amount lost to scams in the first half of 2022 was $346.5 million, more than half of the $633.3 million lost in the whole of 2021.

For each count of cheating, an offender can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

Those found guilty of money laundering can be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to $500,000, or both, for each charge.

For each count of providing payment services without a licence, an offender can be fined up to $125,000, jailed for up to three years, or both.