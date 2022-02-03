3,101 new cases in S'pore; 819 patients in hospital

There were 3,101 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Singapore as at noon yesterday, with 2,919 local and 182 imported infections, the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported in its daily update.

The total number hospitalised stood at 819, an increase of 63 compared with Tuesday.

Of these, 74 patients required oxygen support and 12 were in the intensive care unit.

One more patient died from Covid-19, although MOH did not provide further details in its daily update.

There was a decrease in community cases, with 2,919 cases reported yesterday, 3,201 fewer than on Tuesday.

Nearly 59 per cent of these cases were detected by antigen rapid tests. This means they displayed no symptoms or their symptoms were mild.

The remaining 1,194 cases were detected through polymerase chain reaction tests.

There were 182 imported cases - all travellers entering Singapore.

The weekly infection growth rate stood at 1.41 yesterday, a dip from the 1.64 reported the previous day.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before. A rate of more than one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Singapore now stands at 362,176, with 859 deaths.

About 92 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed the full vaccination regimen, and 58 per cent of the total population have received a vaccine booster shot.