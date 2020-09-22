31 new coronavirus cases in Singapore; none in the community

There were 31 new coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 57,606.

This included nine new imported cases - seven who had returned from India, and two from Iran. All had been placed on stay-home notices on arriving in Singapore.

There were no new cases in the community.

Universal Studios Singapore and Plaza Singapura were among places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious, said the Ministry of Health yesterday.

The ministry provides the list of locations that infectious Covid-19 patients have visited for at least 30 minutes, and the times at which they were there, so those who were at these places at the time can monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

MOH said that close contacts would already have been notified and there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if needed.

Migrant workers staying in dormitories made up the remaining 22 new coronavirus patients announced yesterday.

Among these, 16 were contacts of previous cases who had already been quarantined, and were tested during their quarantine period, the ministry said.

The remaining six cases were detected through surveillance testing, such as the routine testing of workers staying in dormitories every fortnight.

No new clusters were announced.

The number of new daily cases in the community has remained stable at an average of one case per day in the past two weeks, said the ministry, while the number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of fewer than one case a day for the past two weeks.

With 60 cases discharged yesterday, 57,226 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 36 patients remain in hospital while 302 are recuperating in community facilities. None is in intensive care.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.