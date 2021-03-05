31 nabbed for illegal racing from 2018 to 2020

Thirty-one people were arrested over four cases of illegal street racing from 2018 to last year.

The cases are all either under investigation or before the courts, Minister of State for Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim told Parliament yesterday.

He also said there were five cases of illegal racing and 10 people convicted between 2015 and 2017.

These cases were detected in Seletar Link and Lim Chu Kang Road, the Home Affairs Ministry told The Straits Times.

Associate Professor Faishal said the Traffic Police conduct regular enforcement operations at known racing hot spots and mount additional operations if needed.

His remarks were in response to Ms Ng Ling Ling (Ang Mo Kio GRC), who asked whether the police would consider taking more enforcement action on roads that are conducive for street racing, especially late at night.

The concerns follow a high-speed car crash in Tanjong Pagar on the second day of Chinese New Year that killed five men.

This was the highest number of fatalities in a single traffic accident in the past decade, said police.

Ms Ng, who is in charge of Jalan Kayu ward, said she has had feedback from residents about roads that are prone to being used for racing and asked if more preventive measures could be put in place.

Prof Faishal said the Traffic Police have received feedback relating to illegal racing issues in Ms Ng's ward and enforcement operations are being conducted.

Such operations are undertaken regularly in areas known for illegal racing, with officers gathering intelligence from the community and other stakeholders, he said.

"We have a strategy to look at not only illegal speed trials, (but) essentially the overall road safety," Prof Faishal said, without elaborating.

Penalties for illegal racing include fines, mandatory jail time and forfeiture of vehicles. First-time offenders can be jailed for up to six months and fined between $1,000 and $2,000. Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to a year and fined between $2,000 and $3,000.