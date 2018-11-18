$30,000 raised for ST School Pocket Money Fund

Twenty cents from every sale of a Yeo's drink from Cheers and FairPrice Xpress stores recently went to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund.

The sum collected - $30,000 - was jointly donated by Cheers, the FairPrice Foundation and Yeo Hiap Seng to the fund yesterday.

The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund has supported more than 160,000 cases of children and young people in need since it started in 2000.

The drink initiative ran from Aug 22 to Oct 2 at all 158 Cheers and FairPrice Xpress stores islandwide.

This is the fifth year of the annual initiative, which has raised close to $150,000 in total for beneficiaries since 2014.

Twenty beneficiaries of the fund were invited to shop at Cheers @Kallang Wave Mall yesterday. The children were given $20 each to buy whatever they wanted.

The beneficiaries said they enjoyed the event, with many buying snacks and chocolates to share with their families.

Cheers general manager Victor Cheong said: "It has been five years since we first partnered Yeo Hiap Seng to do our part for the community by contributing to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund, and it remains heartening to see our partner and customers come together to support students in need.

"We are proud to provide students equal opportunities to do well regardless of their financial backgrounds, and it is only fitting that we continue to pledge and celebrate our commitment to this meaningful cause, and spend valuable time with the students today."

The fund's general manager, Ms Tan Bee Heong, said it was grateful to the organisations "for bringing joy to our students from low-income families once again".

She received the cheque on the fund's behalf.

"Every year, our beneficiaries look forward to having fun shopping around the store. We look forward to more years of partnership in making a difference to the lives of underprivileged children," she said.