30,000 more migrant workers across 30 dorms to receive jabs

About 30,000 migrant workers across 30 dormitories are scheduled to get their first Covid-19 jabs in the coming weeks, as the vaccination exercise for dormitory residents moves into its next phase.

Second Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng said yesterday that the first phase has been completed, with 97 per cent of about 9,000 eligible workers receiving their first doses. Rolled out two weeks ago, it targeted 10,000 residents in five of the largest purpose-built worker dormitories here.

The jabs were administered on-site at the dorms' medical centres, and the residents will get their second shots next month.

Dr Tan was speaking on the sidelines of a visit to a Migrant Worker Onboarding Centre (MWOC) in Punggol. This is one of four such centres that have been set up as part of a year-long pilot scheme to integrate stay-home notice requirements for newly arrived workers with testing, enhanced medical examinations and a three-day residential settling-in programme.

The centres, which offer improved living standards, are housed in dedicated Quick Build Dormitories, which are semi-permanent structures that are meant to last two or three years. Another MWOC in Choa Chu Kang will be set up soon, and the five centres will accommodate up to 7,000 workers.

Dr Tan said the response to the first round of vaccinations was "phenomenal", and added: "The next step is to open up to other big dorms as well... and then gradually, we will phase in the rest."

The Straits Times understands that this next round of vaccinations for dorm residents is being conducted at the vaccination centre at Changi Airport Terminal 4.

Dr Tan also said there are plans to progressively start vaccinating migrant workers coming through the MWOCs who have not been infected by the coronavirus.

Asked whether Singapore would recognise vaccinations taken by newly arrived migrant workers back in their home countries, Dr Tan said it is early days, and it will also depend on the type of vaccine.

"The MOH (Ministry of Health) expert committee is evaluating some of these vaccines. I think once the results are out, we will be in a much better position to communicate this across to everyone."

Dr Tan also said further relaxation of restrictions for dorm residents, as more get vaccinated, can be expected. "We are planning to increase the number of visits to the recreational centres."

He said there are plans to "slowly open up" to let the workers go out into the wider community as well, adding that "this is going to be a graduated, calibrated process".

Since March 10, workers have been allowed longer and more frequent visits to recreation centres.

Earlier this month, during the debate on his ministry's budget, Dr Tan said there are plans to allow eligible workers to go out into the wider community once a month. Operational details are being worked out.

However, this is provided there is no uptick in Covid-19 cases here, he cautioned yesterday. "For the past many days, our local community cases have been zero. Let's continue to maintain it that way, then there is light at the end of the tunnel."