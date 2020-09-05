30,000 households won't have to apply to get transport vouchers

To reduce the red tape for low-income households hoping to spend less on public transport, the Government will directly issue public transport vouchers to about 30,000 households without the need for them to apply for the scheme.

The deadline for others who wish to apply for the $50 vouchers has also been extended from Oct 31 to Jan 31 next year, giving them more time to do the necessary.

A record 450,000 $50 vouchers are available in total, up from the 300,000 $30 vouchers given out previously.

This comes as the Public Transport Council (PTC) recommended yesterday that bus and train fares will remain unchanged in the coming year despite operators SMRT and SBS Transit having applied for the maximum allowable increase of 4.4 per cent.

The council said it prioritised the affordability of train and bus rides for commuters, although it did not reduce fares, given the broader economic support already extended to the public in the four government Budgets and the continued concessionary schemes for vulnerable groups.

The Public Transport Voucher scheme is one such recurring measure, available for households whose monthly income per person from all sources does not exceed $1,200. The vouchers can be used to top up fare cards or buy monthly concession passes.

Those who are eligible for the vouchers can apply at community centres or clubs (CCs). Those who need more vouchers or who marginally miss the income criterion can also go to the CCs and have their case assessed.

The People's Association and the Ministry of Transport, in a joint statement yesterday, said the 30,000 low-income households that automatically qualify for the vouchers will receive a redemption letter in the post and get their vouchers as early as December.

These households are under the Ministry of Social and Family Development's ComCare Short-to-Medium-Term Assistance and Long-Term Assistance schemes, and will receive vouchers regardless of whether they have previously applied and received them.

Mr Melvin Yong, MP and deputy chairman of the Government Parliamentary Committee for Transport, said of the measures: "This will certainly benefit our lower-income households, many of whom saw their sole breadwinner adversely affected by salary cuts or job losses due to Covid-19."

The PTC also recommended that concessions for senior citizens, students and other groups remain unchanged.

Up to two million people, or one in two Singaporeans, will continue to enjoy concessionary fares until at least the next fare review.

Clement Yong