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30-year-old motorcyclist dies after accident with lorry near West Coast Park

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A 24-year-old male lorry driver was arrested for driving without reasonable consideration causing death.

A 24-year-old male lorry driver was arrested for driving without reasonable consideration causing death.

PHOTO: ERIC LEE/FACEBOOK

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Clay Lim

SINGAPORE – A 30-year-old male motorcyclist died in hospital after an accident with a lorry near West Coast Park on the morning of Oct 20.

In a media reply, the police said they were alerted to an accident involving a motorcycle and a lorry at the junction of West Coast Ferry Road and Harbour Drive at about 7.30am.

The motorcyclist was taken unconscious to National University Hospital by the Singapore Civil Defence Force, where he later died.

The 24-year-old male lorry driver was arrested for driving without reasonable consideration causing death, the police said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

In photos of the incident circulating on social media, a motorcycle bearing a Malaysian licence plate can be seen lying on its side in a yellow-box traffic junction as passers-by look on from nearby.

Multiple cones are seen set up in the traffic junction to cordon off the area, with at least one police motorcycle also spotted at the scene.

The number of road traffic accidents and casualties continued a three-year upward trend in the first half of 2026.

Traffic police data shows that injury-causing traffic accidents alone rose from 3,748 in the first half of 2025 to 3,869 in 2026.

The number of people injured in traffic accidents, meanwhile, rose from 4,894 in the first half of 2025 to 5,090 during the same period in 2026.

Motorcyclists and pillion riders were involved in more than half (55.6%) of all traffic accidents from January to June.

They continue to be the largest group of road users involved in fatal accidents, accounting for 45.9% of all road deaths in the first half of 2026.

  • Additional reporting by Daniel Lai.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.