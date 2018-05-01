30-year-old man dies in car accident along ECP

SINGAPORE - A 30-year-old man died after he was involved in a car accident along the East Coast Parkway (ECP) early Tuesday (May 1).

The man was trapped in his vehicle and had to be extricated by the Singapore Civil Defence Force using hydraulic rescue tools.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The police said they were alerted to the accident involving a car along ECP towards Changi Airport, before the Xilin Avenue exit, at 1.05am.

No other vehicle was involved in the accident.

The driver is believed to have self-skidded.