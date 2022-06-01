30 ST School Pocket Money Fund beneficiaries get laptops from Certis

The Straits Times
Updated
Published
5 min ago

Primary 5 pupil Jaron Lim will no longer struggle to attend online classes.

"I had to miss online lessons because my (three-year-old) laptop was too slow or would not even turn on. I was frustrated because I could see how much my classmates enjoyed online classes while I couldn't even hear my teacher's voice," said the 11-year-old.

Yesterday, he was among 30 beneficiaries of The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF) who received new laptops from security services firm Certis under its Gift A Laptop initiative.

"Now, it'll be easier to do research when I don't understand a concept," said Jaron. The Queenstown Primary School pupil lives in a two-room rental flat in Bukit Merah and has a 25-year-old sister with special needs.

Certis president and group chief executive officer Paul Chong said: "Digital and online learning has become a mainstay for students since the pandemic. Through this initiative, we aim to help needy students have the tools they need for greater digital learning."

Apart from the 30 laptops that Certis spent $20,000 to acquire, it donated $10,000 to STSPMF. The fund, started in 2000, disbursed $6.8 million to 10,000 beneficiaries in 2020 and $8.8 million to 12,400 last year. The $8.8 million is the highest amount given out so far.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 01, 2022, with the headline 30 ST School Pocket Money Fund beneficiaries get laptops from Certis. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top