30 ST School Pocket Money Fund beneficiaries get laptops from Certis

Primary 5 pupil Jaron Lim will no longer struggle to attend online classes.

"I had to miss online lessons because my (three-year-old) laptop was too slow or would not even turn on. I was frustrated because I could see how much my classmates enjoyed online classes while I couldn't even hear my teacher's voice," said the 11-year-old.

Yesterday, he was among 30 beneficiaries of The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF) who received new laptops from security services firm Certis under its Gift A Laptop initiative.

"Now, it'll be easier to do research when I don't understand a concept," said Jaron. The Queenstown Primary School pupil lives in a two-room rental flat in Bukit Merah and has a 25-year-old sister with special needs.

Certis president and group chief executive officer Paul Chong said: "Digital and online learning has become a mainstay for students since the pandemic. Through this initiative, we aim to help needy students have the tools they need for greater digital learning."

Apart from the 30 laptops that Certis spent $20,000 to acquire, it donated $10,000 to STSPMF. The fund, started in 2000, disbursed $6.8 million to 10,000 beneficiaries in 2020 and $8.8 million to 12,400 last year. The $8.8 million is the highest amount given out so far.