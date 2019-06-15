30 people arrested in joint raids by police and CNB for drug and immigration offences

SINGAPORE - Thirty people were arrested in a three-day joint enforcement operation by the police and Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in northern Singapore, which ended on Wednesday (June 12).

In a statement on Friday night, the agencies said that a total of five men and 25 women, aged between 16 and 50, were nabbed in Woodlands, Yishun and Sembawang.

Of them, five men and five women were arrested for suspected drug-related offences. They are between 16 and 45 years old.

The remaining 20 women, who are aged between 26 and 50, were arrested for offences under the Women's Charter and the Immigration Act.

Police and CNB said that drugs such as Ice, cannabis, new psychoactive substances and other assorted drug paraphernalia were seized as case exhibits.

The authorities are investigating the cases.