30 fishmongers, assistants tested positive for Covid-19: Ong

Out of 1,120 fishmongers and assistants tested over the weekend, 30 were found to be Covid-19 positive, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung yesterday.

In total, 35 markets and food centres have been linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster so far.

Of 182 new community Covid-19 cases announced yesterday, 142 have been linked to the Jurong Fishery Port. This brings the total number of cases in the cluster to 321.

Mr Ong said when the Jurong Fishery Port cluster broke out, cases were almost immediately discovered at Hong Lim and Chong Boon markets. He added that it probably preceded the KTV cluster.

"We issued health risk warnings to the fishmongers which required them by law to get themselves tested and then isolated until they receive their test results," added the minister, saying the National Environment Agency was mobilised on Sunday to tell fishmongers to stop selling fish.

Mr Ong said: "It was a nervous weekend, because we knew that hundreds and thousands of fishmongers and their assistants who visited the Jurong Fishery Port may have been infected, and then went out to the community to sell their fish... And because fish was in short supply, many shoppers, patrons and residents actually went to queue up for fish."

He noted that unlike the KTV cluster, the authorities are not seeing the numbers in the Jurong Fishery Port cluster declining. They are instead still rising.

Singapore's director of medical services Kenneth Mak said that the growing number of cases being picked up from wet market testing remains a cause for concern.

"A number of these individuals are seniors. It is not surprising, given the setting in which we found them (the cases) in the wet markets, as well as at the fishery port.

"We do know that those who are seniors have a higher risk of getting a serious infection and complications from Covid-19 infection... even dying from infection," he said.

Mr Ong said testing has been widened to more people in the community, such as residents living in the blocks around the markets.

They have been advised to minimise social interaction and stay home, especially if they have unvaccinated seniors at home. This is to prevent spillover to the larger community.

Unlike the KTV cluster, which broke out last week and "spread among a younger population and certain network of people", Mr Ong said, the wave of infections from the fishery port affects markets, food centres and a much wider spectrum of the population, especially seniors.

"The porous nature of our food centres and hawker centres also increases the risk of cryptic and silent transmission that is hard to detect.

"Hence, after thinking long and hard, we decided we have to revert to phase two (heightened alert)," he said.

Seven cases linked to the cluster were reported on July 17, 42 on July 18 and 106 on July 19.

Of the 182 new local cases yesterday, Mr Ong said 85 individuals, or almost 47 per cent, were isolated before detection.

"So, on Wednesday, when you see the numbers go up, it means these cases were already quarantined and isolated... They are not passing (the virus) to others when they develop symptoms, so they are much less of a risk."

He added: "As you see that happening, you should also see us turning the corner, with the numbers coming down. That's how the trajectory often behaves."