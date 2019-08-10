30 arrested in police op against public entertainment outlets

Police have arrested 30 people for various offences after conducting a two-day operation against public entertainment outlets in Middle Road and South Bridge Road.

Officers from the Central Police Division found two outlets that breached licensing conditions, during the operation conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Of the 30 arrested, five men and seven women did not have work permits, said the police in a statement yesterday. Another two women were arrested for not having work permits and were suspected to be illegal immigrants.

Ten women without work permits were also suspected to be involved in drug-related offences.

Another five men and one woman were arrested for drug-related offences.

Police said action will be taken against the operators of the entertainment outlets for flouting rules and regulations under the Public Entertainments Act.

Clara Chong