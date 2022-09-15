3-year-old S'porean girl dies of Covid-19

Updated
Published
4 min ago

A three-year-old Singaporean girl died of a Covid-19 infection on Tuesday.

According to the Health Ministry, she tested positive for the virus on Aug 9 and was hospitalised on Aug 13.

She later died of anoxic brain injury or a lack of oxygen to the brain due to cardiac arrest and Covid-19.

The girl had a history of multiple medical conditions prior to contracting Covid-19.

This is the third death caused by Covid-19 of a patient below 12 here. In June, a 1½-year-old boy died after being infected by Covid-19 and two other viruses. A month later, a four-year-old girl died from the virus.

Singapore has recorded 1,604 deaths from Covid-19 since the pandemic began in 2020.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 15, 2022, with the headline 3-year-old S'porean girl dies of Covid-19. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top