3-year-old S'porean girl dies of Covid-19

A three-year-old Singaporean girl died of a Covid-19 infection on Tuesday.

According to the Health Ministry, she tested positive for the virus on Aug 9 and was hospitalised on Aug 13.

She later died of anoxic brain injury or a lack of oxygen to the brain due to cardiac arrest and Covid-19.

The girl had a history of multiple medical conditions prior to contracting Covid-19.

This is the third death caused by Covid-19 of a patient below 12 here. In June, a 1½-year-old boy died after being infected by Covid-19 and two other viruses. A month later, a four-year-old girl died from the virus.

Singapore has recorded 1,604 deaths from Covid-19 since the pandemic began in 2020.