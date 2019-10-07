3-year-old boy run over by car outside Depot Road Hindu temple in stable condition

SINGAPORE - A young boy run over by a car last Saturday (Oct 5) outside a Hindu temple in Depot Road is in stable condition, said a temple spokesman on Monday.

The accident happened at 6.30pm and the three-year-old boy was taken to National University Hospital at about 7.15pm for injuries, said the police.

Police are investigating the incident.

A video of the accident was captured by the dashboard camera of a car and uploaded to the District Singapore Facebook page.

In the clip, a woman is seen walking beside Sri Ruthra Kaliamman Temple with the boy. He suddenly runs towards Depot Walk beside the temple, a two-lane road which leads from Depot Road.

The boy runs behind a parked car in the first lane and the woman tries to chase after him.

As the boy runs into the road's second lane, an oncoming car hits him and knocks the boy off his feet. The car moves forward and the boy disappears under the vehicle.

The woman screams in shock before rushing over to the boy after the car moves away. The boy tries to get up by himself and it is not obvious if he was seriously injured or not.

It is unclear how the boy was taken to hospital as the Singapore Civil Defence Force was not contacted.

But Chinese-evening daily Lianhe Wanbao cited a temple representative as saying that the driver of the car that hit the boy is believed to have got down from the vehicle to check on him and take him and his mother to the hospital.

Mr Alagappan, the chairman of the temple and who goes by one name, confirmed that the woman in the clip is the boy's mother and that they had just finished prayers at the temple on Saturday evening.

Another woman and a child also seen in the clip rushing to the mother and the boy after the accident are regulars at the temple.

Mr Alagappan, 69, said the boy is conscious and in stable condition.

He believes that the driver of the car that hit the boy might not have seen him dashing across the road before it was too late because the motorist's view was blocked by the parked car.

Parking is not allowed on either side of Depot Walk, which has a single white line running down the middle of the road.

Mr Alagappan said that the temple has tried to put up "no parking" signs to remind people not to park along Depot Walk but the illegal parking issue still persists.

He said the temple is now planning to raise the matter with the area's MP to try to find a way to prevent another similar accident from happening.

"We were very relieved to hear that the boy is okay and his parents have said we can visit him in hospital in a few days," said Mr Alagappan.