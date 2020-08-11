3 teens, 3-year-old among new Covid-19 cases in S'pore

A three-year-old girl and three teenagers were among the 188 new coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

They were four of the 12 imported cases yesterday. The girl, a dependant's pass holder, is an Indian national. She was asymptomatic.

Two of the teenagers had also arrived from India, while the third arrived from the Philippines.

One of the two teenagers from India is a 13-year-old permanent resident (PR). She experienced the onset of symptoms last Thursday. The other is a 14-year-old dependant's pass holder. She was asymptomatic.

The last teenager, who returned from the Philippines on July 29, is an 18-year-old Singapore citizen. He was asymptomatic.

The eight other imported cases announced yesterday comprise two PRs, one work pass holder, four work permit holders and one dependant's pass holder.

The two PRs arrived in Singapore separately from India and Bangladesh on July 29.

All five work pass and work permit holders are currently employed in Singapore, and arrived here from the Philippines on July 29.

The dependant's pass holder arrived in Singapore from India.

MOH said all of the imported patients had been placed on 14-day stay-home notices upon arrival, and were serving their notices at dedicated facilities.

Update on cases

New cases: 188 Imported: 12 (1 Singaporean, 3 PRs, 1 work pass holder, 4 work permit holders, 3 dependant's pass holders) In community: 1 (1 Singaporean) In dormitories: 175 Active cases: 5,656 In hospitals: 112 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 5,544 Deaths: 27 Patients with Covid-19 who died of other causes: 15 Total discharged: 49,594 Discharged yesterday: 694 TOTAL CASES: 55,292

They tested positive on Sunday.

The sole patient in the community, a 60-year-old Singaporean man, was identified as a contact of a previously confirmed case, and had been placed on quarantine earlier. He was tested during his quarantine, said the ministry.

Migrant workers staying in dormitories made up the remaining 175 new coronavirus cases yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 55,292.

MOH said four clusters in dormitories had been closed, as the dormitories were cleared and now house only recovered individuals and those who have recently tested negative for Covid-19 infection.

The ministry added that there are currently about 23,300 workers who are still serving out their quarantine period.

The number of new daily cases in the community has remained stable at an average of two cases per day in the past two weeks.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of one case per day over the same period.

With 694 cases discharged yesterday, 49,594 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of one case per day over the same period.

A total of 112 patients remain in hospital, while 5,544 are recuperating in community facilities. There is no patient in intensive care.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

The number of new daily cases in the community has remained stable at an average of two cases per day in the past two weeks.