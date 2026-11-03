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3 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle collision on SLE

SINGAPORE – A motorcyclist was taken unconscious to hospital after a multi-vehicle accident on the SLE on the morning of Nov 3 .

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to an accident involving five motorcycles and two cars on the SLE towards CTE before the Mandai Road exit at about 6am .

A 47-year-old male motorcyclist and a 28-year-old male pillion rider were taken conscious to hospital, said the police.

Another person, a 27-year-old male motorcyclist , was unconscious when taken to hospital, they added.

SCDF said it took three people to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. Four others were assessed for minor injuries but declined to be sent to hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The number of accidents involving motorcyclists increased from 2,096 in the first half of 2025 to 2,186 in the first half of 2026, said the Traffic Police in their mid-year road traffic statistics released on Aug 28.

The number of injuries, meanwhile, rose from 2,335 in the first half of 2025 to 2,470 in the first half of 2026.

Motorcyclists and pillion riders were involved in 55.6% of all traffic accidents from January to June , and continued to be the largest group of road users involved in fatal accidents , accounting for 45.9% of all road deaths .