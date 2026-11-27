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3 taken to hospital after car collision outside ION Orchard mall

In videos of the aftermath posted on social media on Nov 26 and 27, a white car can be seen in the middle of the junction with a damaged front.

SINGAPORE – Three people were taken to hospital after a collision between two cars outside ION Orchard mall on the night of Nov 26.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Scotts Road and Orchard Road at about 8.15pm.

Two male car drivers, aged 49 and 71, and a 57-year-old male car passenger were taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospita l, the authorities added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

In videos of the aftermath posted on social media on Nov 26 and 27 , a white car can be seen in the middle of the junction with a damaged front, as traffic manoeuvres around it, with festive lights and decorations in the background.

The headlights of the car appear damaged and the bumper can be seen hanging off the front of the car. Airbags also appear to have been deployed.

A grey car can be seen parked by the roadside ahead, near the traffic light, where a crowd has gathered.

In its mid-year road traffic statistics released on Aug 28, the Traffic Police said the number of road traffic accidents and casualties in the first half of 2026 continued to show an upward trend over the past three years.

The number of traffic accidents resulting in injuries increased from 3,748 in the first half of 2025 to 3,869 in the same period in 2026.