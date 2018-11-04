3 taken to hospital after accident between 2 lorries in Kampong Bahru Road

SINGAPORE - Three passengers were taken to hospital after they were involved in an accident involving two lorries in Kampong Bahru Road near Lower Delta Road on Saturday afternoon (Nov 3).

In photos sent to citizen journalism website Stomp, a blue lorry can be seen lying on its side in the middle of the road.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) ambulance can also be seen in the background.

The Straits Times understands that the two lorries were travelling in opposite directions when they collided.

The SCDF said that it received a call for assistance at 4.15pm. Three people were conscious when taken to Singapore General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.