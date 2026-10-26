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3 taken to hospital after 7-vehicle crash at Jurong East

The police said they were alerted to the accident at about 10.25am on Oct 26. The SCDF was alerted to the accident at about 10.30am.

SINGAPORE – Three people were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital after a collision involving five cars, an SBS Transit bus and a tipper truck at Jurong East on the morning of Oct 26.

In a media reply on Oct 26, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident at the junction of Boon Lay Way and Jurong East Central at about 10.30am that day.

A 78-year-old male car driver , a 36-year-old female car driver and a 76-year-old female passenger were conscious when taken by SCDF to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at about 10.25am on Oct 26.

A 29-year-old male car driver is assisting with ongoing investigations.

SBS Transit spokesperson Grace Wu said in a media reply that a car collided with the right side of a Service 99 bus while it was stationary at a traffic light at the junction.

Wu added that no one on the bus was taken to the hospital, and passengers were transferred to another bus to continue their journeys.

In photos and videos of the incident circulating on social media, traffic cones can be seen cordoning off multiple lanes. An ambulance and two police cars can also be seen.

In another image, four cars and the SBS Transit bus can be seen with varying degrees of exterior damage. A black car has a damaged front, with its bonnet open. Meanwhile, a white car has damage to its front, right side and rear.

In another photo, a vehicle’s licence plate can be seen on the road.