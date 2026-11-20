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3 taken to hospital, 30 evacuated after kitchen fire in Jalan Bukit Merah flat

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the fire at around 8.15pm on Nov 19.

SINGAPORE – Three people were taken to the hospital on the night of Nov 19 after a fire in the kitchen of an HDB flat in Jalan Bukit Merah.

In a media reply, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire on the third floor of Block 105 Jalan Bukit Merah at around 8.15pm on that day.

SCDF said the fire involved the contents of two cooking pots in the kitchen, and that it had burned itself out before SCDF officers arrived.

The authority assessed three people for smoke inhalation, and they were taken to Singapore General Hospital. About 30 people were evacuated from the affected block as a precaution, it said.

Preliminary findings show that the fire was likely caused by unattended cooking, SCDF said, which is one of the common causes of residential fires.

The overall number of fires in Singapore rose 3% to 2,050 in 2025. Of these, more than half (1,051) involved residential fires, according to SCDF’s annual statistics.

Unattended cooking and electrical fires – including faults in electrical wiring or overloaded sockets – remained the top two causes of home fires.