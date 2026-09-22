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3 taken to hospital, 20 evacuated after fire in living room of Ang Mo Kio flat

SINGAPORE – Two people were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in the living room of an Ang Mo Kio HDB flat on the morning of Sept 22 .

A third person — a firefighter — was also taken to Woodlands Hospital as a precaution after being assessed for heat exhaustion.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post that it was alerted to the blaze at Block 254 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 at about 10.45am .

The fire involved items in the living room of a flat on the seventh floor, it added. Two people were found in the bedrooms and taken to Singapore General Hospital.

As a precaution, police and SCDF evacuated about 20 people from the affected block.

SCDF said in a Facebook post that it was alerted to the blaze at Block 254 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 at about 10.45am. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS READER

The fire was put out using a water jet.

The cause is under investigation, said SCDF.

In a Facebook post, Kebun Baru MP Henry Kwek said that HDB will arrange temporary accommodations for the affected residents.

“Appreciate the SCDF and Police officers who were on the ground, as well as HDB and Ang Mo Kio Town Council TC team for working quickly to support the affected resident,” he said.

He also urged residents to remind family members, especially the elderly, of fire safety precautions at home.

“Hope everyone affected by the incident will be able to settle back in safely soon.”

According to SCDF’s annual statistics report, the total number of fires increased by 3 per cent from 1,990 in 2024 to 2,050 in 2025 . Of these, 1,051 involved fires at residential buildings.

The top two causes of home fires in 2025 were unattended cooking and electrical fires , SCDF said.