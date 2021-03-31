3 services being re-routed to ply Upper Bt Timah Rd

Three bus services plying the Bukit Timah area will have their routes amended to serve Upper Bukit Timah Road instead of Jalan Anak Bukit from April 11, allowing commuters along the road to take buses in both directions.

Both SMRT and SBS Transit issued statements on Monday informing commuters of the changes. These affect SMRT's Services 67 and 75 towards Dunearn Road/Clementi Road, and SBS Transit's Service 170 towards Dunearn Road/Clementi Road.

All three bus services, instead of stopping at two bus stops in Jalan Anak Bukit - opposite Beauty World Centre and opposite Bukit Timah Plaza - will stop at Beauty World MRT station Exit A and opposite Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School in Upper Bukit Timah Road.

SMRT and SBS Transit said this is so that Beauty World MRT station on the Downtown Line and other amenities along Upper Bukit Timah Road are better connected.

The changes in bus routes take place amid the upgrading of Upper Bukit Timah Road to include a new three-lane city-bound carriageway between Jalan Jurong Kechil and Clementi and the ongoing widening of Jalan Anak Bukit.

Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School, Bukit Timah Shopping Centre and eateries on Cheong Chin Nam Road are found along Upper Bukit Timah Road.

Those who want to go to the skipped bus stops on Jalan Anak Bukit can take the following services: 61, 66, 77, 157, 174, 184, 852, 961/961M and 970.



