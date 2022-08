SINGAPORE - Three residents were rescued from a Jurong East flat that caught fire in the wee hours of Tuesday morning (Aug 16).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force arrived at the ninth-storey flat in Block 236 Jurong East Street 21 at about 2.50am, and firefighters had to force their way through a next-door unit to get to the residents.

The firefighters also had to wear breathing apparatus sets to enter the smoke-filled unit to fight the blaze. Efforts to put out the fire are still ongoing.