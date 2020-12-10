3 released from detention; ROs against 5 others allowed to lapse

Three Singaporeans detained under the Internal Security Act for their involvement in terrorism-related activities have been released and placed on Restriction Orders (ROs), said the Internal Security Department yesterday.

They had shown good progress in their rehabilitation and were assessed to no longer pose a security threat that requires preventive detention, it added.

ROs issued against another five Singaporeans were also allowed to lapse as they had shown good progress in their rehabilitation.

The three Singaporeans released from detention are:

•Muhammad Fadil Abdul Hamid, 31, a self-radicalised individual who was detained from 2010 to 2012 for intending to engage in armed violence in Afghanistan. He was released in 2012 and placed on an RO, but was detained again in April 2016 after investigations showed he had reverted to the belief that militant jihad was the easiest way to achieve martyrdom. He was released on an RO in April this year.

•Husaini Ismail, 61, a former Jemaah Islamiah (JI) member detained in June 2012, following his deportation to Singapore from Indonesia a month earlier. Husaini had fled Singapore in the wake of security operations against the JI network in December 2001. He was released on an RO in June this year.

•Rosli Hamzah, 54, a self-radicalised individual who was detained in August 2016. He had harboured the intention to travel to Syria to fight alongside the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS), and was released on an RO in August this year.

The five Singaporeans whose ROs were allowed to lapse are:

•Mohamed Mohideen Mohamed Jais, 30, who performed armed sentry duties in Yemen while pursuing his religious studies there from 2009 to 2011. He was issued an RO in March 2016, and it was allowed to lapse in March this year.

•A self-radicalised Singaporean ISIS supporter who was 17 in July 2016 when he was issued an RO. His RO was allowed to lapse in July this year.

•Mohamad Reiney Noor Mohd, 30, a self-radicalised individual who started supporting ISIS after coming across its propaganda online. He was issued an RO in August 2016, and it was allowed to lapse in August this year.

•Asrul Alias, 37, a self-radicalised individual who actively searched for pro-ISIS material online, and shared them on Facebook and WhatsApp to spread ISIS ideology. He was issued an RO in August 2016, and it was allowed to lapse in August this year.

•Ishak Mohamed Noohu, 59, a former JI member who was detained in November 2006 and released on an RO in November 2012. His RO was allowed to lapse in October this year.