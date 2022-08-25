3 possible Covid-19 scenarios for Singapore in coming months

Singapore needs to be prepared for a possible Covid-19 wave at the year end, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung yesterday.

Here are a few scenarios the Covid-19 multi-ministry task force outlined yesterday at a press conference.

1 SINGAPORE MANAGES TO AVOID A WAVE

This is the best possible case for Singapore, and there would be no need to reinstate stricter safe management measures.

2 THE NEXT WAVE IS ANOTHER OMICRON WAVE

This scenario is good for Singapore as the country has just emerged from an Omicron wave and would have good immunity and protection against another Omicron wave, said Mr Ong.

3 A WAVE FROM A NEW VARIANT OF CONCERN THAT IS ABLE TO ESCAPE IMMUNITY WELL

This is the worst-case scenario that Singapore is preparing for, and why it is looking to improve its current vaccination coverage through booster jabs. People should also be mentally prepared for stricter mask requirements and safe management measures to be reinstated.

This is why mask requirements are being stepped down now - in case this turns out to be a long battle, said Mr Ong.

"We keep faith with the people: When the rules are not needed, we step it down. When they are needed again, we ask for the cooperation of everyone again," he said. "Then I'm sure, people of Singapore, we will all do our part."

Clara Chong